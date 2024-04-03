Charlotte Appoints New Associate Provost to Enhance Faculty Affairs

In a groundbreaking move designed to bolster the success and development of its faculty members, the University of North Carolina at Charlotte has announced the appointment of Eric D. Heggestad as the inaugural Associate Provost for Faculty Affairs, starting July 1. This pivotal role aims to spearhead innovative strategies that will not only support faculty members’ achievements but also ensure the highest quality academic experience across the board.

Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs, Jennifer Troyer, expressed her enthusiasm about Dr. Heggestad stepping into this role, stating, “Dr. Heggestad’s appointment marks a significant milestone for our institution as we continue to prioritize and support the success of our esteemed faculty members and to add to the important work we are already doing in support of faculty success.” Troyer highlighted Heggestad’s extensive background in organizational and industrial psychology, his leadership capabilities, and his prior experience as a department chair as invaluable assets to his new position.

Dr. Heggestad will collaborate with key university personnel, including Yvette Huet, director of the ADVANCE Faculty Affairs and Diversity Office, and Maxwell Awando, director of academic affairs human resources. Together, they will drive efforts to create a more inclusive university climate and streamline processes for faculty recruitment, retention, and academic success.

“I am excited to serve my University community in a way that draws heavily on my teaching, my research and my practical experiences as an industrial and organizational psychologist,” Heggestad shared. His vision includes fostering growth and development across all colleges, aiming to enrich educators’ and researchers’ careers.

Having joined UNC Charlotte in 2005, Heggestad has made significant strides, from assistant professor of psychology to full professor in 2020, and serving as the chair of the Department of Psychological Sciences from 2019 to 2022. His new responsibilities will encompass a broad spectrum of duties focused on faculty support, including development programs, policy advocacy, and strategic oversight of faculty-related procedures.

Heggestad’s career is marked by notable achievements, including over 45 peer-reviewed articles and more than $1.8 million in research grants. A holder of a bachelor’s degree from St. Olaf College and a Ph.D. from the University of Minnesota, he is also a recognized Fellow of the Society of Industrial and Organizational Psychology.

This strategic appointment signals UNC Charlotte’s commitment to fostering an environment where faculty members can thrive, innovate, and contribute to the university’s dynamic academic community.

MORE >>>