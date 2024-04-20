Central Piedmont Equips Students With Soft Skills

By CASEY HABICH

Prepare to sharpen your professional edge at Central Piedmont’s Soft Skills Etiquette Luncheon. This event, designed to equip students with essential soft skills for success in today’s competitive job market, promises an enlightening experience focused on interpersonal communication and etiquette principles.

Date: Wed., Apr. 24

Time: 1:30–3 p.m.

Location: Parr Center, Room 1000, Central Campus

Attire: Business Casual

Tues., April 9

Tues., April 16

Time: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Location: Worrell Building, Room 1152, Central Campus

Secure your spot at the Soft Skills Etiquette Luncheon by registering today.

