Central Piedmont Equips Students With Soft Skills
By CASEY HABICH
Prepare to sharpen your professional edge at Central Piedmont’s Soft Skills Etiquette Luncheon. This event, designed to equip students with essential soft skills for success in today’s competitive job market, promises an enlightening experience focused on interpersonal communication and etiquette principles.
- Date: Wed., Apr. 24
- Time: 1:30–3 p.m.
- Location: Parr Center, Room 1000, Central Campus
- Attire: Business Casual
- Tues., April 9
- Tues., April 16
- Time: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- Location: Worrell Building, Room 1152, Central Campus
Secure your spot at the Soft Skills Etiquette Luncheon by registering today.