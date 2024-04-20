Central Piedmont Involved In Charlotte History Festival April 20

By CASEY HABICH

Central Piedmont Community College is proud to be part of the exciting Charlotte History Festival, hosted by Mecklenburg County Park and Recreation, celebrating its 50th anniversary. This special event promises a journey through Charlotte’s vibrant history, featuring local artists, live music, delectable food and beverages, and much more. Join us at Independence Park for an educational and fun-filled day!

Festival Details:

Date: Sat., Apr. 20, 2024

Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Location: Independence Park, 300 Hawthorne Lane, Charlotte, NC 28204

Admission: Free for all attendees

Why Attend?

Educational Programming: In collaboration with the Trail of History and various local partners, including Central Piedmont, the festival offers a rich array of history programming and education.

Community Outreach: Engage with community outreach organizations and learn more about Charlotte’s local initiatives and projects.

Cultural Experience: Enjoy live performances by local artists and musicians, adding a lively ambiance to the historical exploration.

Food and Beverages: Savor delicious local cuisine and refreshing beverages as you stroll through the festival.

Highlights:

Local History: Discover the stories and milestones that shaped Charlotte, brought to life by historians and local experts.

Art and Music: Experience Charlotte’s cultural vibrancy through live music performances and art displays.

Community Engagement: Connect with fellow community members and organizations in a celebration of local heritage and pride.

For more information about the Charlotte History Festival, please visit the Charlotte Trail of History.

