Central Piedmont Expands Facilities—Harris Building Becomes Cosmetic Arts Building

Central Piedmont is renovating and expanding facilities at its Harris Campus to create Mecklenburg County’s hub for cosmetic arts, barbering and massage therapy training.

The former Harris I building will become the Cosmetic Arts building.

Students will begin learning in the renovated space in Aug. 2026.

Why it matters:

The expansion strengthens Central Piedmont’s workforce pipeline for high-demand beauty and wellness careers.

Students gain hands-on experience by serving real clients.

The community gains access to affordable, professional beauty and wellness services.

What’s new:

Modern salon and massage therapy spaces designed to mirror real-world industry environments.

New academic and continuing education programs launching in Aug. 2026, including:

Barbering

Esthetics

Nail technology

By the numbers:

Clinic capacity will increase 40%, from 50 chairs to 70.

Private school costs range from $22,000–$31,000.

Central Piedmont students can earn an associate degree for just over $7,000.

Continuing education programs cost approximately $600–$1,700.

The cosmetology program has licensed more than 700 students with a 92% exam pass rate.

Programs offered:

Curriculum programs: Associate in Applied Science degree in cosmetology Cosmetology diploma Dual enrollment pathway for high school students leading to a cosmetology certificate

Continuing education programs: Barbering technology Cosmetology in Spanish Esthetics technology Massage therapy Nail technology Natural hair care



What they’re saying:

“These best-in-class facilities at Harris Campus create direct and meaningful pathways into in-demand careers and prepare students to be confident, skilled and workforce-ready from day one,” said Dr. Heather Hill, provost.

The bottom line:

The Harris Campus expansion supports economic mobility, workforce development and community access.

Students interested in applying can complete a request for information to learn more about upcoming programs.

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