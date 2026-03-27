Central Piedmont Dental Assisting Program Prepares Students For An In-Demand Career

Dental assistants play a critical role in patient care and day-to-day operations in dental offices. The dental assisting program at Central Piedmont prepares students with hands-on clinical training and essential office skills for a stable, in-demand career.

What you’ll learn: The program blends patient care, technical skills and administrative knowledge to support dentists and improve patient experiences.

Daily tasks include:

Preparing patients, rooms and equipment for dental procedures

Sterilizing and organizing instruments and materials

Assisting the dentist during treatments and emergencies

Taking X-rays, impressions and study models

Recording patient histories, vital signs and treatment information

Applying fluoride treatments and providing oral hygiene instructions

Giving post-treatment care instructions

Cleaning and maintaining dental appliances

Ordering and managing dental supplies

Scheduling appointments and handling billing, payments and insurance forms

Why it matters: Graduates leave ready to step into the workforce with confidence and strong employment outcomes.

Exam pass rate: greater than 95%

Job placement rate: 100%

Annual job openings: 727

Median salary: $50,197

Dental assisting offers a fast path to a rewarding healthcare career that combines teamwork, patient interaction and long-term job stability. Learn more about dental assisting at Central Piedmont.

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