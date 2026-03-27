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Central Piedmont Dental Assisting Program Prepares Students For An In-Demand Career

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Dental assistants play a critical role in patient care and day-to-day operations in dental offices. The dental assisting program at Central Piedmont prepares students with hands-on clinical training and essential office skills for a stable, in-demand career. 

What you’ll learn: The program blends patient care, technical skills and administrative knowledge to support dentists and improve patient experiences. 

Daily tasks include: 

  • Preparing patients, rooms and equipment for dental procedures 
  • Sterilizing and organizing instruments and materials 
  • Assisting the dentist during treatments and emergencies 
  • Taking X-rays, impressions and study models 
  • Recording patient histories, vital signs and treatment information 
  • Applying fluoride treatments and providing oral hygiene instructions 
  • Giving post-treatment care instructions 
  • Cleaning and maintaining dental appliances 
  • Ordering and managing dental supplies 
  • Scheduling appointments and handling billing, payments and insurance forms 

Why it matters: Graduates leave ready to step into the workforce with confidence and strong employment outcomes. 

  • Exam pass rate: greater than 95% 
  • Job placement rate: 100% 
  • Annual job openings: 727 
  • Median salary: $50,197 

Dental assisting offers a fast path to a rewarding healthcare career that combines teamwork, patient interaction and long-term job stability. Learn more about dental assisting at Central Piedmont. 

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