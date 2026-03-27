Central Piedmont Dental Assisting Program Prepares Students For An In-Demand Career
Dental assistants play a critical role in patient care and day-to-day operations in dental offices. The dental assisting program at Central Piedmont prepares students with hands-on clinical training and essential office skills for a stable, in-demand career.
What you’ll learn: The program blends patient care, technical skills and administrative knowledge to support dentists and improve patient experiences.
Daily tasks include:
- Preparing patients, rooms and equipment for dental procedures
- Sterilizing and organizing instruments and materials
- Assisting the dentist during treatments and emergencies
- Taking X-rays, impressions and study models
- Recording patient histories, vital signs and treatment information
- Applying fluoride treatments and providing oral hygiene instructions
- Giving post-treatment care instructions
- Cleaning and maintaining dental appliances
- Ordering and managing dental supplies
- Scheduling appointments and handling billing, payments and insurance forms
Why it matters: Graduates leave ready to step into the workforce with confidence and strong employment outcomes.
- Exam pass rate: greater than 95%
- Job placement rate: 100%
- Annual job openings: 727
- Median salary: $50,197
Dental assisting offers a fast path to a rewarding healthcare career that combines teamwork, patient interaction and long-term job stability. Learn more about dental assisting at Central Piedmont.