Summer Basketball Camps At Charlotte Feature Head Coach Tomekia Reed
Charlotte Women’s Basketball Head Coach Tomekia Reed has announced the dates and opening of registration for this summer’s basketball camps.
Register HERE.
Tomekia Reed‘s FUNdamental Camp
Dates: June 22-24
Times: 9am-2pm Monday & Tuesday 6/22 & 6/23 | 9am-12pm on Wednesday 6/24
Check In: promptly at 8:00-9:00am everyday
Location: Halton Arena
Cost: $200 for the week, Monday- Wednesday
Ages Welcome: 6-13
Gender: All Welcome
Description: Campers will practice game fundamentals like dribbling, passing, shooting, defending, and experience being a part of a team. Campers will be divided into groups based on their ages and/or skill levels. Games and one-on-one interaction with team and staff ensure a fun time!
TOMEKIA REED’S TEAM SHOOT OUT 2026 COACH REGISTRATION
Dates: June 26-27
Times: 9:00 am- 8:00pm
Check In: promptly at 7:00am
Location: Dale F. Halton Arena
Cost: Tomekia Reed’s Team Shoot-Out Team Camp June 26-27, 2026. 1 day, 3 games – $275. 2 days, 5 games – $325. (There is a player fee for each player of $20 that can be paid upon arrival. If a team asks about playing on the main floor or at certain times, there is a special accommodation fee of $100)
Ages Welcome: Grades 9th- 12th
Gender: Girls Basketball
Description: The Tomekia Reed Basketball Camps are designed for players to develop their skills in all areas of the game of basketball. The 49er coaches and players will be on hand to demonstrate and instruct not only the basics but also more advanced areas of the game. Visit us in beautiful Charlotte, North Carolina for a basketball camp or showcase and show us your skills!