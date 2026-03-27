Summer Basketball Camps At Charlotte Feature Head Coach Tomekia Reed

Charlotte Women’s Basketball Head Coach Tomekia Reed has announced the dates and opening of registration for this summer’s basketball camps.

Register HERE.

Tomekia Reed‘s FUNdamental Camp

Dates: June 22-24

Times: 9am-2pm Monday & Tuesday 6/22 & 6/23 | 9am-12pm on Wednesday 6/24

Check In: promptly at 8:00-9:00am everyday

Location: Halton Arena

Cost: $200 for the week, Monday- Wednesday

Ages Welcome: 6-13

Gender: All Welcome

Description: Campers will practice game fundamentals like dribbling, passing, shooting, defending, and experience being a part of a team. Campers will be divided into groups based on their ages and/or skill levels. Games and one-on-one interaction with team and staff ensure a fun time!

TOMEKIA REED’S TEAM SHOOT OUT 2026 COACH REGISTRATION

Dates: June 26-27

Times: 9:00 am- 8:00pm

Check In: promptly at 7:00am

Location: Dale F. Halton Arena

Cost: Tomekia Reed’s Team Shoot-Out Team Camp June 26-27, 2026. 1 day, 3 games – $275. 2 days, 5 games – $325. (There is a player fee for each player of $20 that can be paid upon arrival. If a team asks about playing on the main floor or at certain times, there is a special accommodation fee of $100)

Ages Welcome: Grades 9th- 12th

Gender: Girls Basketball

Description: The Tomekia Reed Basketball Camps are designed for players to develop their skills in all areas of the game of basketball. The 49er coaches and players will be on hand to demonstrate and instruct not only the basics but also more advanced areas of the game. Visit us in beautiful Charlotte, North Carolina for a basketball camp or showcase and show us your skills!

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