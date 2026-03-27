Charlotte Student Affairs Provides Many Ways For Hearts To Help Students Succeed

Support Student Affairs

UNC Charlotte Student Affairs strives to advance the educational mission of the University by creating inclusive student-centered learning environments where students excel academically and develop personally into their best selves. Your gift to one of four areas below helps students succeed, inside and outside the classroom.

Up for the Challenge?

Make a bigger impact by taking advantage of the following challenges during the 49 hours!

Student Org Challenges:

Org/Club in the Top 10 on April 1st for a cash boost – the top 3 groups with the most individual donors score $500, and ranks 4 through 10 receive a bonus $250. Give now!

Vice Chancellor Bailey is challenging YOU student Niners! He is matching all student gifts to the Student Emergency Fund dollar for dollar up to $1,049. Double your impact for fellow students in need now!

Student Success Challenges:

Community friend Elevation Church wants to build a strong student body at Charlotte for Niner Nation Gives. They will generously match any gifts, dollar for dollar (up to $10,000) to the following student needs funds: Student Emergency Fund, Jamil Niner Student Pantry, Mental Health Assistance, SAFE, and the Center for Wellness Promotion. Double your impact now!

Alumni couple Andrew and Emily Baker have thrown down the gauntlet, Niner Nation! 49 gifts to the Student Emergency Fund will unlock the Baker’s $1,000 gift to the fund. Give now to build support for students in need at UNC Charlotte!

An anonymous alumnus of the class of ’73 is doubling the impact to UNC Charlotte’s Student Emergency Fund! He will be matching all Student Emergency Fund gifts dollar for dollar up to $5,000. Give now!

Charlotte staff members, Brad Yeckley and Katie McMurray challenge Niner Nation to build Charlotte students’ understanding of personal finance. If the Financial Literacy Fund secures 20 gifts in 49 hours, a bonus $1,000 will unlock from Brad and Katie!

Greek Challenges:

The R. Bernard Reeves Scholarship supports members of the Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity who demonstrate leadership and build Charlotte together. Kappa alum Jimmy Gardner ’98 is challenging fellow Niners to secure 49 gifts to this scholarship during NNG to unlock a $1,000 bonus from Jimmy!

Student Affairs Priorities:

Student Emergency Fund

Your gift to the Student Emergency Fund supports students facing unexpected life emergencies. Whether due to accidents, illness, death of a family member, fire damage, need for temporary housing, or natural disaster, this fund can serve as a lifeline to a student navigating a sudden disruption or life crisis.

Greek Life Fund

The Greek Life Fund supports scholarships, leadership opportunities, professional development, and community service projects for UNC Charlotte’s fraternities and sororities, a diverse and values-based community of over 40 chapters uniquely positioned to build the leaders of tomorrow.

49er Family Fund

Your gift to the 49er Family Fund, an initiative created from family support, provides opportunities to enhance the 49er experience. Donations fund campus initiatives and programs that might otherwise be unachievable due to campus budget constraints. The 49er Family Fund serves as a funding catalyst for innovative, high-impact programs that benefit the larger UNC Charlotte campus community.

Jamil Niner Student Pantry Fund

One in three college students experiences food insecurity. The Jamil Niner Student Pantry provides assistance to UNC Charlotte students who struggle with food insecurity. Help us do our part so that no person in the Niner community goes hungry and every student has access to nutritious food.

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