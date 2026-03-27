Media Literacy Matters Conference For Critical Thinkers At Charlotte April 2

Join the Critical Media Literacy Collaborative, Niner Times, and Atkins Library for Media Literacy Matters: Empowering Critical Thinkers in a Digital World on April 2, 2026.

This half-day conference will bring faculty, students, and researchers across campus together to discuss issues related to media literacy. Media literacy is the ability to use critical thinking and rhetorical reasoning to find, evaluate, and create information in online environments. Media literacy guides people toward consuming digital media in a critical manner as engaged, well-informed citizens.

Light breakfast refreshments will be provided.

Time and Location

Date: Thursday, April 2, 2026 from 8:30am – 12:30pm

Location: Atkins Library, Halton Room

Code of Conduct

This conference is dedicated to the creation of a safe, respectful, and collegial conference experience for all attendees. All attendees must agree to follow this Code of Conduct.

Sponsors

This conference is co-sponsored by the Critical Media Literacy Collaborative, Atkins Library, and Niner Times.

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