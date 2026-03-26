Queens University’s Kayleen Favreau Breaks Lacrosse Program Record

Queens University of Charlotte’s Kayleen Favreau broke the women’s lacrosse program record for career goals this afternoon in the Royals’ 19-4 win over Austin Peay (4-8, 0-3). The win is the first of the season for Queens, who now sit 1-9 on the year and 1-2 in Atlantic Sun Conference play.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Camryn Myers got the Royals going today with a pair of goals to give Queens a 2-0 lead. A goal from the Governors at 8:17 would be their only goal of the quarter as Queens closed with a 5-0 run.



Queens extended its lead to eight, 9-1, in the second quarter when Kayleen Favreau collected a ground ball in the midfield following a turnover by the Governors. She then raced up the field to put the ball in the back of the net, scoring her third goal of the day and 195th career goal unassisted. By the halftime break, the Royals held a 12-2 lead over Austin Peay.



With the clock running for the entire second half, Queens grew the margin to 15 twice before the final horn sounded.

KEY STATS & NOTES

Kaylen Favreau finished with three goals and five assists for eight points. She now has 195 career goals.

Isabella Swanson and Michela Paterson each scored three goals and one assist.

and each scored three goals and one assist. Sienna Wyatt , Camryn Myers , and Erin Bock contributed two goals each to the win.

, and contributed two goals each to the win. Gianna Coburn recorded the win in goal after totaling five saves in 30 minutes. Devan Maready recorded three saves.

recorded the win in goal after totaling five saves in 30 minutes. recorded three saves. Sophia Schwab totaled two goals to lead Austin Peay.

Queens outshot Austin Peay, 32-14, putting 24 shots on goal compared to the Governors’ 12.

The Royals won the battle for ground balls, 17-12, with Favreau leading Queens with three.

Queens totaled 12 draw controls, with Swanson’s five leading the way.

UP NEXT

Queens will host Lindenwood for Senior Day on Saturday, March 28, at 10 a.m.

SOCIAL MEDIA

Be sure to follow the Royals women’s lacrosse team on Facebook, Instagram, and X to stay updated on all the latest news surrounding the team. Fans are also encouraged to follow Queens Athletics to stay updated on all the Royals sports teams in action by searching @QueensAthletics on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok.

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