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Central Piedmont And UNC Pembroke Launch BraveNation Advantage—A New Transfer Partnership

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Central Piedmont and The University of North Carolina at Pembroke have launched a new guaranteed admission transfer partnership designed to make moving from an associate degree to a bachelor’s degree clearer, more coordinated and more affordable for students. 

  • The agreement is called BraveNation Advantage 
  • It creates a defined transfer pathway for eligible Central Piedmont students 
  • Students who complete designated coursework are guaranteed admission to UNC Pembroke 

Why it matters: The partnership reduces uncertainty for transfer students and helps them stay on track to earning a four-year degree. 

  • Academic advising and course planning are aligned between both institutions 
  • Support services are coordinated to guide students through key milestones 
  • Credit transfer is clearly mapped to avoid lost time and excess cost 

What they’re saying: 

  • “BraveNation Advantage connects two institutions around a single student journey,” said Dr. Heather Hill, provost at Central Piedmont 
  • “By clearly mapping how credits transfer and strengthening support at every step, we’re helping students move forward with confidence toward a bachelor’s degree and the career opportunities that follow” 
  • “This partnership with Central Piedmont expands access and creates a clear, supportive pathway for students to continue their education at UNC Pembroke,” said Dr. Kelly Brennan, vice chancellor for enrollment at UNC Pembroke 
  • “Students gain early access to advising, resources and a university community that is committed to their success from day one” 

What’s included in BraveNation Advantage: 

  • A more seamless and predictable transfer process between Central Piedmont and UNC Pembroke 
  • Clear progression toward a bachelor’s degree with transparent credit application 
  • Stronger advising and coordinated student support from enrollment through transfer 

The agreement builds on Central Piedmont’s long-standing focus on transfer success. 

  • Partnerships with more than 30 four-year colleges and universities 
  • Statewide transfer agreements to UNC System universities 
  • Nearly 20 guaranteed admission agreements 
  • 20 “2+2” programs for Associate in Applied Science graduates 
  • Five honors transfer agreements 
  • Two additional specialized transfer opportunities 

BraveNation Advantage strengthens the transfer pipeline by giving Central Piedmont students a guaranteed, well-supported path to a bachelor’s degree at UNC Pembroke. 

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