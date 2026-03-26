Central Piedmont And UNC Pembroke Launch BraveNation Advantage—A New Transfer Partnership
Central Piedmont and The University of North Carolina at Pembroke have launched a new guaranteed admission transfer partnership designed to make moving from an associate degree to a bachelor’s degree clearer, more coordinated and more affordable for students.
- The agreement is called BraveNation Advantage
- It creates a defined transfer pathway for eligible Central Piedmont students
- Students who complete designated coursework are guaranteed admission to UNC Pembroke
Why it matters: The partnership reduces uncertainty for transfer students and helps them stay on track to earning a four-year degree.
- Academic advising and course planning are aligned between both institutions
- Support services are coordinated to guide students through key milestones
- Credit transfer is clearly mapped to avoid lost time and excess cost
What they’re saying:
- “BraveNation Advantage connects two institutions around a single student journey,” said Dr. Heather Hill, provost at Central Piedmont
- “By clearly mapping how credits transfer and strengthening support at every step, we’re helping students move forward with confidence toward a bachelor’s degree and the career opportunities that follow”
- “This partnership with Central Piedmont expands access and creates a clear, supportive pathway for students to continue their education at UNC Pembroke,” said Dr. Kelly Brennan, vice chancellor for enrollment at UNC Pembroke
- “Students gain early access to advising, resources and a university community that is committed to their success from day one”
What’s included in BraveNation Advantage:
- A more seamless and predictable transfer process between Central Piedmont and UNC Pembroke
- Clear progression toward a bachelor’s degree with transparent credit application
- Stronger advising and coordinated student support from enrollment through transfer
The agreement builds on Central Piedmont’s long-standing focus on transfer success.
- Partnerships with more than 30 four-year colleges and universities
- Statewide transfer agreements to UNC System universities
- Nearly 20 guaranteed admission agreements
- 20 “2+2” programs for Associate in Applied Science graduates
- Five honors transfer agreements
- Two additional specialized transfer opportunities
BraveNation Advantage strengthens the transfer pipeline by giving Central Piedmont students a guaranteed, well-supported path to a bachelor’s degree at UNC Pembroke.