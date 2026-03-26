Central Piedmont And UNC Pembroke Launch BraveNation Advantage—A New Transfer Partnership

Central Piedmont and The University of North Carolina at Pembroke have launched a new guaranteed admission transfer partnership designed to make moving from an associate degree to a bachelor’s degree clearer, more coordinated and more affordable for students.

The agreement is called BraveNation Advantage

BraveNation Advantage It creates a defined transfer pathway for eligible Central Piedmont students

Students who complete designated coursework are guaranteed admission to UNC Pembroke

Why it matters: The partnership reduces uncertainty for transfer students and helps them stay on track to earning a four-year degree.

Academic advising and course planning are aligned between both institutions

Support services are coordinated to guide students through key milestones

Credit transfer is clearly mapped to avoid lost time and excess cost

What they’re saying:

“BraveNation Advantage connects two institutions around a single student journey,” said Dr. Heather Hill, provost at Central Piedmont

“By clearly mapping how credits transfer and strengthening support at every step, we’re helping students move forward with confidence toward a bachelor’s degree and the career opportunities that follow”

“This partnership with Central Piedmont expands access and creates a clear, supportive pathway for students to continue their education at UNC Pembroke,” said Dr. Kelly Brennan, vice chancellor for enrollment at UNC Pembroke

“Students gain early access to advising, resources and a university community that is committed to their success from day one”

What’s included in BraveNation Advantage:

A more seamless and predictable transfer process between Central Piedmont and UNC Pembroke

Clear progression toward a bachelor’s degree with transparent credit application

Stronger advising and coordinated student support from enrollment through transfer

The agreement builds on Central Piedmont’s long-standing focus on transfer success.

Partnerships with more than 30 four-year colleges and universities

Statewide transfer agreements to UNC System universities

Nearly 20 guaranteed admission agreements

20 “2+2” programs for Associate in Applied Science graduates

Five honors transfer agreements

Two additional specialized transfer opportunities

BraveNation Advantage strengthens the transfer pipeline by giving Central Piedmont students a guaranteed, well-supported path to a bachelor’s degree at UNC Pembroke.

MORE >>>