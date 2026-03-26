Charlotte’s Ski and Snowboard Club Competes In U.S. National Championships

Eight snowboarders from UNC Charlotte’s Ski and Snowboard Club competed in the U.S. Collegiate Ski and Snowboard National Championships, held March 9‑14 in Lake Placid, New York.

Josh and Noah Marsico, Martin Tox and Luke Wilson competed in the men’s slalom, giant slalom and boardercross. Brielle Carter and Greenlee Flynn competed in the women’s slalom, giant slalom and boardercross. Dylan Hunter and Ben Sergent represented Charlotte in the freestyle events.

The Charlotte men’s alpine team — the Marsicos, Tox and Wilson — placed second overall, the highest finish in club history. Tox earned a top‑10 individual result, and the rest of the team finished in the top 16.

The men’s freestyle team (Hunter and Sergent) placed eighth overall. The women’s alpine team (Carter and Flynn) finished ninth, with both athletes placing in the top 25 individually.

“It really just feels right, and I’m so proud to call these dudes my teammates,” said Wilson, a senior and club president. “Our team has really been putting in the work this past year, and finally we are able to reap the awards that the seniors and I have been working so hard toward over the past four years.”

The men’s alpine team qualified for nationals by placing second overall in the giant slalom at the USCSA Southeast Regionals at Snowshoe, West Virginia, where all four riders finished in the top 10. The women’s alpine team placed third overall, improving on last season and earning its own nationals berth.

The second‑place finish at nationals marks a milestone for the team’s three seniors — Josh Marsico, Tox and Wilson — who have now competed in three straight USCSA National Championships. They hope the club continues to grow after they graduate.

“While our men’s team is older, we have some promising new recruits who can hopefully rally behind this win,” Wilson said. “I would love our team to continue to grow, and I hope to see placements not just in one category, but across everything USCSA has to offer.”

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