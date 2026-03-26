Engineering Icon, Sukumar Kamalasadan, Honored With The 2026 Charlotte Distinguished Research Award

UNC Charlotte has named Sukumar Kamalasadan, professor of electrical engineering, the recipient of the 2026 Charlotte Distinguished Research Award.

Established in the late 1980s, this prestigious honor recognizes senior full‑time faculty members who demonstrate scholarly excellence at the highest level in their fields. Kamalasadan’s work not only advances academic understanding — it is actively shaping the scientific principles and real‑world applications of the modern electric grid.

From the lab to the power grid



Kamalasadan is a nationally and internationally recognized leader in smart grid and microgrid technologies. While many researchers focus on theory, his nominators highlight his “unique gift” for translating discovery into deployment.

“His influence spans both industry and academia, showcasing the breadth of his vision and impact,” said John Daniels, vice chancellor for research.

His pioneering work on stacked control for battery energy storage and field‑tested renewable integration strategies provides utilities with the tools they need to maintain reliability during storms while integrating increasing amounts of solar power.

A career with global impact



Kamalasadan’s influence is reflected in significant accomplishments and global recognition:

External funding: Secured more than $15 million in research support from the National Science Foundation, the U.S. Department of Energy, Duke Energy and Siemens.

Scholarly output: Authored more than 100 peer‑reviewed journal articles and 200 conference papers.

Innovation: Holds multiple patents, with technologies already deployed by major utilities.

Elite standing: Listed among Stanford‑Elsevier’s list of the world’s top 2% of scientists for citation impact.

IEEE Fellow: An honor reserved for fewer than 1% of IEEE members annually, recognizing his leadership in system‑level modeling and resilient grid strategies.

Cultivating the next generation



Beyond his research contributions, Kamalasadan is a dedicated mentor. He has guided 67 master’s and doctoral students, many of whom now hold leadership roles in national laboratories, industry and academia.

He serves as deputy editor in chief of IEEE Transactions on Industry Applications and is a distinguished lecturer for the IEEE Power and Energy Society.

Kamalasadan received the Charlotte Distinguished Research Award during the Leaders in Research reception held on March 19. The third class of Charlotte Million Dollar Research Circle inductees was also recognized at the event.

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