Central Piedmont Expands Skilled Trades With Lowe’s Foundation Grant

Central Piedmont Community College received a $1 million Gable Grant from the Lowe’s Foundation to grow its skilled trades certifications, expand the college’s reach in Mecklenburg County, and undertake renovations on the Harper Campus.

Central Piedmont is one of just 11 community colleges in the nation to receive a grant this year, which will increase the number of educational opportunities for students seeking construction-related certifications.

Infrastructure support also includes renovating lab space and bringing mobile learning cottages to other campuses and into the community. The mobile learning cottages will remove transportation barriers and bring new training opportunities in construction, electrical, HVAC, and plumbing training throughout Charlotte.

The Lowe’s Foundation has made a $50 million commitment over the next five years to prepare 50,000 people for skilled trades careers through grants to community and technical colleges and community-based nonprofits. The new strategic focus addresses one of the most critical worker shortages currently facing the U.S. economy.

“Construction and the skilled trades have been part of Central Piedmont’s program offerings since the college opened its doors almost 61 years ago. Our students learn quickly that these are versatile, high-demand careers with endless opportunities for growth and advancement,” said Dr. Kandi Deitemeyer, Central Piedmont president. “We are so appreciative of this generous grant from the Lowe’s Foundation. Central Piedmont places a high priority on producing skilled trades professionals who can hit the ground running. We thank the Lowe’s Foundation for partnering with us to help meet a critical need in the Charlotte region.”

Central Piedmont offers students the opportunity to learn and train for a number of construction and skilled trade careers, including:



Air conditioning, heating and refrigeration,

Construction and construction management,

Electrical systems,

Non-destructive examination,

Sustainability technologies,

Utilities and clean energy, and

Welding.

Students in construction and the skilled trades at Central Piedmont can pursue a degree, diploma or certificate – and some of the shorter-term, accelerated-career-training programs are offered at no cost to the student.

