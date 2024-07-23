Charlotte Men’s Tennis Honored With All-Academic Team Award

The Charlotte 49ers men’s tennis team continues to rack up achievements, this time off the court, as the program was honored by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) with the All-Academic Team Award. Six Niners earned ITA Scholar-Athlete honors for their individual academic achievements.

Charlotte posted a 3.52 team GPA to earn ITA All-Academic Team honors for the 2023-24 academic year.

“Another great year academically for the team,” said Head Coach Kyle Bailey. “The guys continue to push the standard of academic excellence in the classroom and credit to our great academic staff with Mark Verburg and his team. I am really proud of the guys for the work they are doing.”

Lance Cochran, Peter Glenn, Spencer Gray, Matias Iturbe, Frederic Schlossmann, and Coy Simon were all named ITA Scholar-Athletes for having at least a grade-point average of 3.50 or higher.

Earlier in June, the 49ers were recognized with an ITA Community Service Honorable Mention award. It has been an eventful spring and summer for Charlotte that began with the 49ers winning the 2023-24 American Athletic Conference Championship and earning a berth in the NCAA Tournament. The Niners finished the season ranked No. 46 in the nation by the ITA, which is the best finish in school history. Additionally, Charlotte clinched an appearance in the 2025 ITA Kickoff Weekend, which will be the second time in program history that the 49ers will compete in the event.

