Charlotte Center for Graduate Life and Learning Zoom Orientation

Date and Time:

Thursday, August 15 2024 at 4:00 PM EDT to

Thursday, August 15 2024 at 6:00 PM EDT

Location: Zoom

After a welcome message from the Graduate School Deans, hear all about services offered by the Center for Graduate Life and Learning and other campus support. Then from 5:00-6:00, you can hop between convenient breakout sessions to get all of your questions answered.

Breakout rooms will include:
International Student Questions
Funding Questions
Early Entry, Transfer, & Other Academic Questions
Distance Education Questions
All the Questions You’re Afraid to Ask
Graduate Life, Government, and Student Organization

