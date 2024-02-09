Friday, February 9, 2024
Latest:
Collegiate Standard
Central Piedmont Community CollegeGeneralLifestyle

Central Piedmont Explores Criminal Record Expunction

CStandard , ,

Looking to turn over a new leaf? Join Central Piedmont Community College for “Unlocking Opportunities: Exploring Criminal Record Expunction in North Carolina,” presented by the Charlotte Center for Legal Advocacy.

Here’s what you’ll learn:

  • Understanding Expunction Law: Gain insights into NC’s expunction laws.
  • Eligibility Criteria: Find out if your criminal charge qualifies for expunction.
  • DIY Petitioning: Learn where to get materials for self-represented petitions.
  • Expert Assistance: Discover services offered by CCLA and other legal aids.

Event Details:

 Date: Tues., Feb. 20
 Time: 12 p.m.
 Location: Central Campus, Parr Center, Room 0070

Empower yourself with knowledge and the possibility of clearing your record.

MORE >>>