Central Piedmont Explores Criminal Record Expunction
Looking to turn over a new leaf? Join Central Piedmont Community College for “Unlocking Opportunities: Exploring Criminal Record Expunction in North Carolina,” presented by the Charlotte Center for Legal Advocacy.
Here’s what you’ll learn:
- Understanding Expunction Law: Gain insights into NC’s expunction laws.
- Eligibility Criteria: Find out if your criminal charge qualifies for expunction.
- DIY Petitioning: Learn where to get materials for self-represented petitions.
- Expert Assistance: Discover services offered by CCLA and other legal aids.
Event Details:
Date: Tues., Feb. 20
Time: 12 p.m.
Location: Central Campus, Parr Center, Room 0070
Empower yourself with knowledge and the possibility of clearing your record.