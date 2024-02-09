Central Piedmont Explores Criminal Record Expunction

Looking to turn over a new leaf? Join Central Piedmont Community College for “Unlocking Opportunities: Exploring Criminal Record Expunction in North Carolina,” presented by the Charlotte Center for Legal Advocacy.

Here’s what you’ll learn:

Understanding Expunction Law : Gain insights into NC’s expunction laws.

Gain insights into NC’s expunction laws. Eligibility Criteria: Find out if your criminal charge qualifies for expunction.

DIY Petitioning: Learn where to get materials for self-represented petitions.

Expert Assistance: Discover services offered by CCLA and other legal aids.

Event Details:

Date: Tues., Feb. 20

Time: 12 p.m.

Location: Central Campus, Parr Center, Room 0070

Empower yourself with knowledge and the possibility of clearing your record.

