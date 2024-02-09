Central Piedmont MBTI Workshop Feb 14

This Valentine’s Day, “swipe right” on your career match! Join Central Piedmont Community College’s Career Services for a unique and interactive MBTI Workshop that aims to help you find a career that you love!! Discover the fascinating connections between your personality, relationships, and professional journey in a fun and engaging setting.

Wednesday, February 14, 2024 2:00pm – 3:00pm EST

Workshop Highlights:

Personality Meets Profession: Explore the link between your MBTI profile and potential careers.

Interactive Learning: Participate in an interactive session that’s both informative and fun.

Networking Opportunity: Connect with peers and career advisors passionate about finding the right career fit for you.

Register Now

MORE >>>