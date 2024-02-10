Heinz Emigholz Film At Bechtler Museum Feb 22

February 22, 2024 – 6:00 PM to 7:20 PM

Bechtler Museum of Modern Art

Slaughterhouses of Modernity takes viewers on a captivating journey through the intersections of nature and industry, past and future. Heinz Emigholz explores architectural landscapes as scars from a long-gone era amidst indifferent terrains. The film prompts reflection on whether these designs, rooted in a cursed history, can be liberated from their fascist origins. It transcends a simple narrative, becoming a contemporary document and a unique historical record. Through dynamic tableaus, it offers an unhindered view of the present projecting into the future. Like the structures captured, the film ages beyond its context, emphasizing the importance of understanding history and leaving behind stunning cinematic images embodying timeless themes.

Tickets are $8 members, $10 nonmembers, and $5 with valid school I.D. Cash bar available in the Bechtler lobby starting at 5:00 PM followed by the film screening in the Knight Theater at 6 PM.

