Charlotte’s Masters of Science in Engineering Management Ranked Among Best In The Nation

The UNC Charlotte W.S. Lee College of Engineering’s Online M.S. in Engineering Management program was ranked among the best in the nation by U.S. News & World Report today. The program combines elements of various engineering disciplines with studies of business, system operations and organizational behavior, creating professionals with both technical and business management skills.

The engineering program is joined by several other Charlotte online master’s programs in the top 100. “This illustrates UNC Charlotte’s university-wide commitment to supporting working adults as they continue their education and advance their careers,” said Jennifer Troyer, provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs. “We’re proud of the hard work our dedicated faculty and staff have put in to develop online programs.”

UNC Charlotte also ranked in the top 10 in the nation for online bachelor’s programs, which includes the Bachelor of Science in Fire and Safety Engineering Technology. The program provides a comprehensive curriculum focused on fire behavior, active and passive protection systems as well as the foundational principles of research investigation.

