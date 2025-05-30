Central Piedmont Extends Praise To 2024-2025 Student Ambassadors
The Central Piedmont Outreach and Recruitment Office is proud to give a huge congratulations and heartfelt thank you to our 2024–2025 Student Ambassadors!
This amazing group of student leaders has provided tours to over 580 prospective students from 35+ high schools and community groups, helping to showcase what makes Central Piedmont so special.
We’re incredibly grateful for your dedication, energy, and the welcoming experience you’ve created for future students.
Thank You, 2024–2025 Student Ambassador Team:
Damaris Arroyo
Amanda Hewitt
Angel Jones
Emily Croom
Jean Paul Kabangu
Aine Grady
Melissa Cesar
Valeria Jara Nunez
Crystal Pamacheche
Special Congratulations to Our Graduating Ambassadors:
Deondra McBryde
Alisia Rea
Reese Goral
Itala Flores
Thank you for representing Central Piedmont with pride, professionalism, and spirit!