Central Piedmont Extends Praise To 2024-2025 Student Ambassadors

The Central Piedmont Outreach and Recruitment Office is proud to give a huge congratulations and heartfelt thank you to our 2024–2025 Student Ambassadors!

This amazing group of student leaders has provided tours to over 580 prospective students from 35+ high schools and community groups, helping to showcase what makes Central Piedmont so special.

We’re incredibly grateful for your dedication, energy, and the welcoming experience you’ve created for future students.

Thank You, 2024–2025 Student Ambassador Team:

Damaris Arroyo

Amanda Hewitt

Angel Jones

Emily Croom

Jean Paul Kabangu

Aine Grady

Melissa Cesar

Valeria Jara Nunez

Crystal Pamacheche

Special Congratulations to Our Graduating Ambassadors:

Deondra McBryde

Alisia Rea

Reese Goral

Itala Flores

Thank you for representing Central Piedmont with pride, professionalism, and spirit!

