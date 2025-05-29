Taste The World Through Central Piedmont’s Line Cooking Class

Central Piedmont’s Line Cooking Class, also known as The FOOD TRUCK CLASS, invites the community to enjoy free food samples prepared by culinary students at Central Piedmont.

Led by instructor A. Cooper, this unique culinary experience offers a rotating menu of dishes from breakfast to dinner, inspired by cuisines from around the globe. It’s more than just a tasting—it’s a chance to support students gaining real-world cooking and service experience.

Sample Days:

May 28 & May 30

June 3 & June 5

June 10 & June 12

June 16 & June 19

Time: 5– 6:30 p.m. (or until samples run out)

Location:

In front of the North Classroom Building Courtyard on

Central Campus

Why Attend?

Your participation helps students practice cooking to order and managing the full cycle of food service—from prep to plate. Come hungry and leave inspired!

MORE >>>