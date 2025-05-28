Charlotte Accepting Applications for 2025 Summer Commencement Bell Ringer

The Dean of Students Office is accepting applications for 2025 Summer Commencement bell ringer. Faculty and staff should encourage graduating students to apply for this prestigious honor.

Bell ringer is a tradition that recognizes outstanding student leaders who have demonstrated exemplary 49er spirit. All applicants must have a minimum 2.75 cumulative GPA and be in good disciplinary standing. Applications, which require a resume and personal statement, are due by 11:45 p.m., Sunday, June 29.

The University will hold one ceremony for summer graduates to include all colleges and the Graduate School. It is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 9, in the Dale F. Halton Arena located in the Barnhardt Student Activity Center.

