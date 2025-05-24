Queens University Talent & Coaching Conference June 4

Wednesday, June 4, 2025 9am to 5pm

Sports Complex and Conference Center

2229 Tyvola Road, Charlotte, NC 28274

The Queens Master of Science in Talent & Organization Development (MSTOD) program, Executive Coaching Certificate, and the Executive Leadership Institute (ELI) offer a conference to the public each year.

Queens 2025 Talent & Coaching Conference is a dynamic one-day in-person conference exploring the interconnected worlds of Talent Development and Professional Coaching. Three morning sessions will dive into talent development strategies, examining how organizations can effectively identify, nurture, and retain top talent while creating robust development pathways for all employees. The three afternoon sessions will shift focus to the power of coaching in organizations, featuring sessions on both organizational coaching approaches and the practice of professional coaching. This conference brings together thought leaders, practitioners, educators, and organizational leaders to share insights, best practices, and innovative approaches that can help organizations thrive through the strategic development of their people.

