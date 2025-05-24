Friday, May 23, 2025
Latest:
Collegiate Standard
Central Piedmont Community CollegeLifestyle

Central Piedmont Partners With Forage To Grow Industry-Related Skills

CStandard

Forage is a free experiential education platform that allows you to:

  • Engage in 300+ real-world job simulations that align with your career interests
  • Receive resume and discussion points after completing a job simulation
  • Explore tasks related to a particular industry
  • Get Started: Please visit the Forage Landing Page to sign up and discover ways to strengthen or develop new career-ready skills.

In addition, Work-based Learning (WBL) is a semester-based program that gives you an opportunity to work and learn in your field of study. WBL comes in various forms with the most common being internship, part-time, and full-time employment. Through your time in WBL, you will:

Gain industry experience
Earn college credit
Build career connections
Learn More: You can meet with a Workplace Learning Coordinator at any campus or virtually by contacting [email protected].

MORE >>>