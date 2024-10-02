Central Piedmont History Exhibition In The Archives
Discover the rich history of Central Piedmont Community College with the new exhibition in the Archives, featuring books and artifacts that connect to the college’s past.
Highlighted Titles:
They Changed the State: The Legacy of North Carolina’s Visiting Artists by Joseph Bathanti
Hezekiah Alexander and the Revolution in the Backcountry by Norris W. Preyer
The Longer I Live, the More I Learn by Katherine Harper
Artifacts on Display: Letters, photographs, newspaper clippings, poems, and awards from our archival collections.
When: Now through Dec. 2024
Where: Hagemeyer Library, Central Piedmont Archives, Room 3250 (3rd floor)
Don’t miss this chance to dive into Central Piedmont’s storied past!