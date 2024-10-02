Charlotte Golf Tournament Raises Funds For 385 Student Scholarships

The UNC Charlotte Risk Management and Insurance Golf Tournament raised a record-breaking $80,000 this year, pushing the fundraising total over the years to more than $400,000 and helping 385 students through scholarships.

“These scholarships will change students’ lives by enabling them to graduate from the Belk College of Business with little or no student debt,” said Tom Marshall, a lecturer in the program and tournament organizer. “The RMI golf tournament has become one of the most important programs for building partnerships with companies and industry leaders while raising substantial scholarship funds for students.”

The impact from the relationships extends well beyond the money raised, organizers say. Each year, about 50 students from UNC Charlotte secure internships in the insurance industry, and approximately 80% of graduates find employment in their preferred career path before graduation. Impressively, 100% of RMI students are employed within two months of graduation.

“One of the things that is a defining factor for the Belk College is our connection to Charlotte and the insurance industry,” said Belk College Dean Richard Buttimer. “We want to be the number one source of talent and new knowledge in the business community, and this tournament is a great example of our connection.”

The tournament saw participation from 136 golfers, including alumni, industry professionals and students. The event featured a round of Captain’s Choice, a buffet lunch and ample networking opportunities.

Jessica Medlin, a 2005 graduate and one of the early students of the program, reflected on the growth and impact of the scholarships.

Kimberly Aguirre, a participant in the RMI Women in Golf initiative, shared her experience. “The tournament planning committee started an initiative that has allowed me the opportunity to learn the game of golf and to connect with colleagues in the industry as well as students. Now, to play at my first tournament, I am so thankful for the opportunity, and encourage other women and female students to learn the game of golf.”

Scholarships provided through the tournament have been transformative for hundreds of students, alleviating financial burdens and allowing them to focus on their studies and professional development, program leaders said.

These scholarships have enabled students to participate in internships, attend industry conferences and gain certifications that enhance their employability.

Tournament sponsors included over 50 industry partners. Builders Mutual and Coastal Honeycutt served as Forty Niner sponsors. Marsh McLennan, Clear Blue, CRC, SCOR and Wolf Gunst were Gold level sponsors. MGC Law, Gallagher, Northwestern Mutual and AMTrust made the Women in Golf initiative possible this year.

MORE >>>