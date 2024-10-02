2025 Queens University Charlotte Royals Hall of Fame Class Named

The Queens University of Charlotte Department of Athletics announces its 2025 Royals Hall of Fame Class ahead of the induction ceremony scheduled for February 7, 2025. The 12th induction class of the Royals Hall of Fame is comprised of three historic teams. The 1991 men’s soccer team which earned the first national ranking in Queens history, and the 2014-15 men’s and women’s swimming teams that earned the department’s first team national championships.



“This is another great moment in the history of Queens Athletics when we get to induct three teams that helped define who we are as a department,” Queens Director of Athletics Cherie Swarthout stated. “The ’91 men’s soccer team took a chance on a program that had just launched into the co-ed intercollegiate era and made their mark on the national stage in year two of the program. The 2014-15 swimming programs inked their mark in history by earning the University’s first two team national championships in just its fifth year of existence. This year’s Royal Weekend will definitely be one to remember as we welcome all these spectacular athletes back home!”



This year, Queens has combined two of its major campus traditions, Homecoming and Reunion Weekend, into one Royal Weekend taking place February 7-9. The weekend will feature special reunion celebrations, award ceremonies, and opportunities to reconnect and reminisce. The 2025 Royals Hall of Fame is scheduled to take place on the evening of February 7 and Homecoming basketball games will follow on February 8.



Additional information about the weekend’s itinerary will be released at a later date.



Information on each of the teams being inducted can be found below.



1991 Men’s Soccer Team

Head Coach: Royals Hall of Famer Fred Norchi

Induction Class of 2025

Men’s Soccer



The 1991 men’s soccer team, comprising of majority of the members from Queens’ 1990 inaugural men’s soccer season, put their name on the map early in the program’s history, posting a record of 13-2-2 and earning the University’s first-ever national ranking.



In just year two of the program’s existence, the Royals tallied 14 shutouts to set a new NCAA record at the time due in large part to the spectacular play in goal by both Joe Mazzo and Greg Harris who split time in the net on each outing. Queens allowed just four goals the entire season as their defense quickly became their identity. Nationally, the Royals ranked as high as No. 17 and their defense ranked No. 1. At the close of the season, Roy Zurita became the first Queens player in history to earn a post season award as he was named to the All-South Region Team boasting 10 goals and three assists.





2014-2015 Men’s Swimming Team

Head Coach: Jeff Dugdale

Induction Class of 2025

Men’s Swimming



The 2014-2015 Queens men’s swimming team claimed the University’s first NCAA National Championship alongside the women’s swimming team. The victory for the Royals ended a 10-year run for the Drury University men’s swimming team and started a seven-year run for Queens; a streak that was only ended due to the Royals’ transition to Division I.



Matthew Josa and Nicholas Arakelian combined for five individual national record times in the pool. Additionally, the men’s 400 medley and 800 freestyle relays clocked times that set new national records at the time.



In total, the men collected eight individual titles and two relay titles en route to claiming their first-ever NCAA DII Men’s Swimming National Championship.



Following the championship event, the Royals swept the individual awards as Matthew Josa was named Swimmer of the Meet and Jeff Dugdale was named Coach of the Meet. Josa claimed four individual titles and swam on both relay teams that topped the podium. Additionally, Arakelian earned four individual titles and swam in the 800-freestyle relay that raced to victory.





2014-2015 Women’s Swimming Team

Head Coach: Jeff Dugdale

Induction Class of 2025

Women’s Swimming



The 2014-2015 Queens women’s swimming team claimed the University’s first NCAA National Championship alongside the men’s swimming team. The Royals took the top spot from Drury who had reigned supreme in six of the previous eight championships. Queens’ reign continued for seven championships, only coming to an end due to the Royals’ transition to Division I.



Patricia Castro-Ortega recorded four individual national record times as she touched first in every individual event she swam. Additionally, the women set a new national record in the 800-freestyle relay.



In total, the women earned five individual titles and two relay titles en route to claiming their first-ever NCAA DII Women’s Swimming National Championship.



Following the championship event, the Royals swept the individual awards as Patricia Castro-Ortega was named Swimmer of the Meet after winning four individual titles and two relay titles. Jeff Dugdale was named Coach of the Meet.



