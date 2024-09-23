Charlotte/East Carolina Game Will Air On ESPNU

With the game already nearing a sellout – Charlotte’s third in as many home games in 2024 – the East Carolina game set for Saturday, Oct. 5 will kick off at 3:30 p.m., the American Athletic Conference (AAC) and ESPN announced on Monday.

The game will also air nationally on ESPNU from Jerry Richardson Stadium.

It will mark the first-ever visit by the Pirates to Charlotte as the two teams are set to meet for just the second time in program history. Charlotte traveled to Greenville last season for the first match up and came away with their first victory as members of the AAC.

Charlotte opens conference play this weekend at Rice (Saturday, 7 p.m., ESPN+) before returning home to host the visitors from Greenville.

