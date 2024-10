Fri, Oct 04, 2024 | 9am

Robinson Hall

9027 Mary Alexander Road, Charlotte, NC 28223

The best way to discover what makes the college music experience at UNC Charlotte so special is to experience it for yourself! Join us on October 4 to meet with professors, tour our facilities, observe a rehearsal, check out a college music class, meet current music students, and even schedule a free lesson with one of our outstanding faculty members!

MORE >>>