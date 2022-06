The Psi Beta Honor Society Chapter at Central Piedmont Community College has won the Psi Beta Chapter’s Excellence Award for 2021-2022. Chapter advisor Professor Dr. Deninne Pritchett, and those instructors who serve as chapter co-advisors, volunteer countless hours to mentor students. The college’s Psi Beta chapter’s activities benefit the college, community, and many students including those who do not directly participate in Psi Beta.

