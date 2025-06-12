Central Piedmont Hosting Charlotte AI Summit 2025 On June 20

The Carolinas Asian-American Chamber of Commerce and Mint Hill Marketing presents the Charlotte AI Summit 2025, hosted in partnership with Central Piedmont’s Small Business Center and Central Piedmont’s Technology Division, featuring the Asian American Foundation of the Carolinas, Savvy Pioneer, the Social Media Club Charlotte, SEI Charlotte, and AI Inno Council.

Join us here at Central Piedmont on Friday, June 20, for an exciting day highlighting artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, risk management, and employment opportunities for students.

This event is open to the public and registration is free. It runs from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. and takes place on Central Campus, Parr Center.

Expert Panelists

Tiffany Benitez – CSM, SAFe, ITIL, Head of Data Governance, Compass Group USA

John Kotch – Co-Founder, Head of Technology + Strategy, Ion Data Consulting

Joseph Little – Associate Dean of Technology, Central Piedmont Community College

Antonio Mañueco – Managing Principal Consultant of AI and Technology, SEI

Celestine Pressley – Executive Partner, Gartner

Katherine Wong – Transformation Solutions Consultant, SEI

Linda Yang, MHA, CHCIO, CDH-E, QTE, CSBI – Executive Director of Information Strategy and Analytics, Family Health Initiatives

Interactive Roundtable + Workshops

Participate in a dynamic roundtable discussion, diving deeper into AI applications and industry-specific use cases.

Richard Harbridge – Chief Technology Officer, 2toLead*

Abhilasha Juneja – Founder + CEO, FlairX*

Julina Kamiya – AI-Powered Robot Trainer

Candice Kelly – Founder, Make it Happen Month, Information Management Specialist, ECS

John Kotch – Co-Founder, Head of Technology + Strategy, Ion Data Consulting

Joe Little – Associate Dean of Technology, Central Piedmont Community College

Antonio Mañueco – Managing Principal Consultant of AI and Technology, SEI

*Virtual Workshop

The Charlotte AI Summit is brought to you by:

Carolinas Asian-American Chamber of Commerce

Asian American Foundation for the Carolinas

Central Piedmont Community College

Central Piedmont Small Business Center

AI Innovation Council

SEI

Savvy Pioneer

Mint Hill Marketing

Social Media Club Charlotte

Social Media Club Global

