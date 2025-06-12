Central Piedmont Hosting Charlotte AI Summit 2025 On June 20
The Carolinas Asian-American Chamber of Commerce and Mint Hill Marketing presents the Charlotte AI Summit 2025, hosted in partnership with Central Piedmont’s Small Business Center and Central Piedmont’s Technology Division, featuring the Asian American Foundation of the Carolinas, Savvy Pioneer, the Social Media Club Charlotte, SEI Charlotte, and AI Inno Council.
Join us here at Central Piedmont on Friday, June 20, for an exciting day highlighting artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, risk management, and employment opportunities for students.
This event is open to the public and registration is free. It runs from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. and takes place on Central Campus, Parr Center.
Expert Panelists
- Tiffany Benitez – CSM, SAFe, ITIL, Head of Data Governance, Compass Group USA
- John Kotch – Co-Founder, Head of Technology + Strategy, Ion Data Consulting
- Joseph Little – Associate Dean of Technology, Central Piedmont Community College
- Antonio Mañueco – Managing Principal Consultant of AI and Technology, SEI
- Celestine Pressley – Executive Partner, Gartner
- Katherine Wong – Transformation Solutions Consultant, SEI
- Linda Yang, MHA, CHCIO, CDH-E, QTE, CSBI – Executive Director of Information Strategy and Analytics, Family Health Initiatives
Interactive Roundtable + Workshops
Participate in a dynamic roundtable discussion, diving deeper into AI applications and industry-specific use cases.
- Richard Harbridge – Chief Technology Officer, 2toLead*
- Abhilasha Juneja – Founder + CEO, FlairX*
- Julina Kamiya – AI-Powered Robot Trainer
- Candice Kelly – Founder, Make it Happen Month, Information Management Specialist, ECS
- John Kotch – Co-Founder, Head of Technology + Strategy, Ion Data Consulting
- Joe Little – Associate Dean of Technology, Central Piedmont Community College
- Antonio Mañueco – Managing Principal Consultant of AI and Technology, SEI
*Virtual Workshop
The Charlotte AI Summit is brought to you by:
- Carolinas Asian-American Chamber of Commerce
- Asian American Foundation for the Carolinas
- Central Piedmont Community College
- Central Piedmont Small Business Center
- AI Innovation Council
- SEI
- Savvy Pioneer
- Mint Hill Marketing
- Social Media Club Charlotte
- Social Media Club Global