JCSU Groundbreaking Course Explores AI Through The African Diaspora

At Johnson C. Smith University (JCSU) and North Carolina Central University (NCCU)—two historically Black institutions in North Carolina—faculty are working to bridge the perceived gap between artificial intelligence, history, and technology. This fall, they will launch a groundbreaking course that explores AI through the lens of the African diaspora, aiming to create culturally responsive technologists who understand both the promises and the perils of rapidly evolving technologies.

Developed through a National Humanities Center grant, the course brings together computer scientists, historians, and humanists in a truly transdisciplinary collaboration. It will be co-taught by Dr. Leslie Clement and Dr. Felesia Stukes of JCSU, and Dr. Charles Johnson of NCCU. Their goal? To equip students with both the technical fluency and the ethical frameworks necessary to shape an AI future that includes, rather than erases, global Black communities.

