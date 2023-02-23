Central Piedmont Hosting Pixar Executive At Parr Center

The Central Piedmont community can get FREE tickets for a speaker event with Pixar executive Danielle Feinberg. Register by March 25 for the free tickets.

Saturday, April 1

10 a.m.- 12:30 p.m.

Central Campus

Parr Center, New Theater

Danielle Feinberg is Visual Effects Supervisor at Pixar Animation Studios & Mentor for Girls in STEM. Feinberg’s love of combining computers and art began when she was eight years old, and first programmed a Logo turtle to create images. This eventually led her to a Bachelor of Arts in Computer Science from Harvard University. Now, in addition to her Pixar work, she works with teenage girls, encouraging them to pursue math and science by demonstrating to them the same beautiful simplicity she found with the programmed art of the Logo turtle.

MORE >>>