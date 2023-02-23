Charlotte CCI Professor Recognized With National Award

Mary Lou Maher, professor of software and information systems in the College of Computing and Informatics, has received the 2023 Harrold and Notkin Research and Graduate Mentoring Award from the National Center for Women and Information Technology.

“Professor Maher’s distinguished career combines outstanding research and excellent graduate mentoring, recruiting, encouraging and promoting women and minorities in computing fields. A champion for equity, Dr. Maher has shaped the attitudes of countless UNC Charlotte students,” said Bojan Cukic, dean of the College of Computing and Informatics.

