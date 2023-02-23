Charlotte 49ers Debut In The American Athletic Conference

The American Athletic Conference upcoming 2023 season will be the Charlotte 49ers’ first in the league as they will face six teams that advanced to bowl games in 2022 and six American opponents for the first time.

Charlotte’s home slate includes league games against Navy, Florida Atlantic, Memphis and Rice and non-conference matchups with S.C. State and Georgia State.

Game times and television designations will be added at a later date with information for the first three weeks of the season announced by June 1.

