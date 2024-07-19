Central Piedmont Hosts “Chat, Sip, and Chew”

Central Piedmont Community College recently hosted its first “Chat, Sip, and Chew” event to bring Historically Underutilized Businesses (HUB) to campus that specialize in culinary and food services to meet with faculty and staff.

Twenty-four vendors shared their backgrounds and showcased how Central Piedmont could partner with their businesses.

One of those vendors, Jorieka Downey, graduated from the college in 2014 and overcame many hurdles to grow her business, G.R.I.T.S. CLT, into one of the top food trucks and caterers in Charlotte.

Growing up in a family full of chefs, the culinary program at Central Piedmont drew Downey in, and the single mom of three embraced the challenge.

“I was working two jobs and going to school full-time,” she said. “I would go to work third shift at a group home, staying up most of the night, and trying to do homework when the residents were asleep. I would then catch a little nap, drive to Central Piedmont, and go to classes for eight hours. Then I’d go home to try to spend some time with my kids before starting it all over again. It was a battle during those couple of years to be a mom.”

After she graduated, Downey set out on a five-year plan to own and operate her own food truck. She started her career working for Compass Group in a variety of roles, including lead entrée chef, and during her time there became connected with a woman who would eventually become a business partner.

That partnership helped pave the way for Downey to start her own business, which began as a caterer. She built her popularity at events such as the 2019 NBA All Star Game in Charlotte and the CIAA Basketball Tournament.

“Word just traveled,” Downey said. “Our social media presence started to grow. We went viral with a stuffed turkey leg, and I know for certain I was the first to bring that to Charlotte. We had over 30,000 views. We’d put mac and cheese, collard greens, or yams in it. We would deep fry it southern style. That really made us grow.”

Soon, Downey was even catering for concerts with acts such as Busta Rhymes, 112, Marsha Ambrosius, and more as her popularity spread.

However, like many others in the food industry, COVID played an impact on the growth of her business. But Downey used the rest of her savings, along with loans and grants during that period, to achieve her dream of purchasing her own food truck, and success soon followed.

In 2022, Downey won the “Charlotte’s Best Black-owned Food Truck” competition, sponsored by Duke’s Mayo and judged by the likes of Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles, Congresswoman Alma Adams, and others.

Though the food truck was recently damaged in a fire, Downey has continued to persevere, and encourages Central Piedmont’s students to maintain that same attitude.

“Stay in it,” she said. “If it’s your goal or passion, you have to give it your all. Put your best foot in and never give up.”

MORE >>>