Queens University’s Caroline Kraemer Earns Academic All-American Award

Caroline Kraemer of the Queens University of Charlotte women’s lacrosse team has been named to the 2023-24 Academic All-America® Women’s At-Large teams as selected by College Sports Communicators (CSC). Kraemer earned a spot on the third team and is one of 24 student-athletes with a 4.00 GPA named to the team



The former goalkeeper is the first women’s lacrosse player to earn the honor since the Royals began their transition to Division I. She completed her final season on the team in the spring and is currently enrolled in the MBA program at Queens. Prior to enrolling in the MBA program, Kraemer graduated from undergrad summa cum laude.



On the field, Kraemer recorded over 250 saves and 26 wins in her career. This season, the Oceanside, New York native, started in 15 games to post a 9-6 record. She completed the regular season ranked second in the league in save percentage (.482) and saves per game (7.5). She also led the league in total saves with 131. Kraemer matched her single-game career high in saves with 13 against Duquesne.



Kraemer also earned All-ASUN honors for the first time in her career and was named an ASUN Postgraduate Scholarship Award Recipient.



The Royals wrapped their 2024 campaign with a 9-8 overall and 3-3 ASUN Conference record.



For a full look at this year’s honorees, visit www.collegesportscommunicators.com.

