Charlotte Professor Katherine Idziorek Discusses Extreme Heat On WFAE

Dr. Katherine Idziorek, Assistant Professor of Geography and Community Planning, was a panelist on the July 10 episode of Charlotte Talks on WFAE. Dr. Idziorek discussed extreme heat and the Charlotte Heat Mappers urban heat mapping campaign scheduled for Sunday, July 14. During the heat mapping event, more than 50 community science volunteers will gather temperature and humidity data across 100 square miles of Charlotte to better understand variations in the city’s urban heat island. To follow along with the heat mapping campaign, check out the Charlotte Heat Mappers on Instagram!: @charlotteheatmappers

Listen to the episode of Charlotte Talks here

