Charlotte Researcher Katherine Idziorek Reports “We Need To Prepare For More Heat”

Dr. Katherine Idziorek, research lead for the Charlotte Heat Mappers, was recently quoted in a New York Times article about the urgency of developing strategies for responding to more frequent and intense heat waves. “We should consider this the new normal,” said Katherine Idziorek, an assistant professor in geography and community planning at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. “We need to be preparing for more heat, more often. That’s the reality.”

Click here for the NYT article