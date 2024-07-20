Charlotte Volleyball Selected For National Academic Award

The Charlotte 49ers women’s volleyball team has been named as a recipient of the 2024 American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) Team Academic Award sponsored by INTENT, as announced by the organization Wednesday afternoon.

Joining Charlotte were nine other American Athletic Conference schools (East Carolina, Memphis, Rice, South Florida, Temple, Tulane, UAB, UTSA, and Wichita State).

The Niners had a 3.68 GPA for the year. Thirteen student-athletes were named to the Athletic Director’s List, four were named to the Dean’s List, and five had perfect GPA’s. Additionally, four players — Lara Kretschmer, Annika Thompson, Sydney Baham, and Annika Wetterstrom — earned Academic All-District honors.

Kretschmer, a senior from Berlin, Germany, had a 4.0 perfect GPA in mathematics for business and a graduate certificate in data science and business analytics. She was nominated for the NCAA Woman of the Year award, which is given to a graduating female student-athlete that displays academic and athletic excellence, community service, and leadership.

A record number of volleyball programs have earned the AVCA Team Academic Award sponsored by INTENT. More than 1,400 collegiate and high school volleyball programs maintained a year-long grade-point average of 3.3 on a 4.0 scale (or 4.1 on a 5.0 scale), to earn the award for their classroom excellence during the recently completed academic year.

