Central Piedmont Hosts Healing Circles For Veterans Week Nov 6-10

Veterans Day is Saturday November 11. In honor of our military veterans and family members, Central Piedmont Community College’s Military Families and Veterans Services will host a Veterans Week.

The Student Equity Council has partnered with Military Families and Veterans Services to host healing circles, followed by lunch at Central Piedmont’s Cato, Central, Harper, Harris, and Levine campuses.

Attend a Healing Circle:

Learn more about the Healing Circles on the Veterans Week event page.

