Sutradhar Community Dance Event At Charlotte Nov 4

Join in for a thrilling evening of dance at Robinson Hall, 9027 Mary Alexander Road, Charlotte, NC, USA.

Sutradhar is a unique gathering of dancers from across the United States. Organized by Nrityadhwani School of Performing Arts in collaboration with the department of dance at UNC Charlotte, this event is for everyone!

Immerse yourself in the vibrant energy as performers from all walks of life take the stage. Witness breathtaking choreography, dazzling costumes, and mesmerizing moves that will leave you in awe.

Don’t miss out on this unforgettable experience. Grab your dancing shoes and be part of Sutradhar: A Community Dance Event!

Use this link to get more information and get tickets!

