Charlotte  Student Sustainability Summit Nov 4

What does it take to create a more sustainable world? This is the question UNC Charlotte students will explore during the Student Sustainability Summit from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 4, in the Barnhardt Student Activity Center.

The intent of the summit, sponsored by UNC Charlotte’s Office of Sustainability, is to promote student voices and spark change around the topics of sustainability, education and society. The day’s program will include engaging speakers, brainstorming sessions and refreshments.

“The summit is a great opportunity for our students to explore ways they can help create a more sustainable campus, community and world,” said Jenny Washam, engagement coordinator for the Office of Sustainability.

Students and student organizations interested in attending the summit are encouraged to register in advance.

