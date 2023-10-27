Queens University Charlotte Marks 85th Anniversary Of Kristallnacht

Kristallnacht, also known as the Night of Broken Glass, represents one of the major turning points in European Jewish history.



Between 9 and 10 November 1938, more than 1,400 synagogues and prayer rooms, thousands of Jewish-owned homes, hospitals, shops and cemeteries were damaged or destroyed across Nazi Germany and Austria.



This year we mark the 85th anniversary of this event and seek to bring the community together to bear witness and recognize our responsibility to promote an active and informed citizenry, recognize individual and societal responsibility for each other, and foster mutual respect and justice.



Join us as we unite as a community to remember the past and stand in solidarity against antisemitism, racism, hatred and intolerance.

Friday, October 27 at 9:00am

More dates through November 12, 2023

The Sarah Belk Gambrell Center Queens University of Charlotte, Sandra Levine Theatre 2319 Wellesley Avenue, Charlotte, NC

