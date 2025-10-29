Central Piedmont Hosts “SIX The Musical” Event Nov 4

Central Piedmont Community College invites students, faculty, and the public to experience a vibrant lineup of performances and events this November.

Central Piedmont Community College is hosting an event where you can hear from the cast and crew of the national tour of SIX: the Musical on Tuesday, November 4, at noon. While the musical itself is not being performed at Central Piedmont, the national tour is performing in Charlotte at the Belk Theater at Blumenthal Performing Arts Center from November 4-9.

Go behind the curtain with SIX the Musical:

Hear from the cast and crew of the Tony Award–winning musical

Learn how this high-energy retelling of history comes to life

Ask questions and enjoy a box lunch (first come, first served)

Free and open to the public; RSVP encouraged

When: Tue., Nov. 4, noon

Where: Central Campus, Parr Center, Collaborative Staircase

