Central Piedmont Introduces Sons Of Mystro At Parr Arts & Humanities Series

Central Piedmont Community College is introducing the Parr Arts & Humanities series featuring Sons of Mystro on Tuesday, March 28 at 7 p.m.

Proteges of Black Violin, this dynamic duo from South Florida uses their violins to interpret reggae classics, American pop songs, and their own creations with the help of a DJ and a drummer. They are winners of the Emerging Artist under 21 years old award at IRAWMA (International Reggae and World Music Awards) and are sure to get you on your feet!

