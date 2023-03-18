Central Piedmont Phi Theta Kappa Students Selected As 2023 Coca-Cola Academic Team Scholars

Central Piedmont’s Phi Lambda Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa has two students who have been selected as 2023 Coca-Cola Academic Team Scholars.

Ashton Leswing, Gold Scholar, will receive a $1500 scholarship

Letrell Grady, Bronze Scholar, will receive a $1000 scholarship

The Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation sponsors the Coca-Cola Academic Team program by recognizing nationally 50 Gold, 50 Silver, and 50 Bronze Scholars with nearly $200,000 in scholarships annually. Each scholar also receives a commemorative medallion.

