Central Piedmont Launches First Gen Student Leadership Academy

Are you a first-generation college student looking to build leadership skills, connect with peers, and grow your confidence? The Central Piedmont Office of Mentoring and Coaching is excited to launch the First Gen Student Leadership Academy—and YOU’RE invited!

What’s the First Gen Student Leadership Academy?

Open to all first-generation Central Piedmont students

Develop leadership skills to help you succeed in college & beyond

Connect with mentors & fellow first-gen students

Gain confidence & career-building experience

Interested? Register now!

Have questions? Contact Courtney Lowery for more info!

Don’t miss this amazing opportunity to learn, lead, and make an impact!

