JCSU Business Major Omar Sanchez Acquires The Barings Scholarship

By JASMINE WOOSLEY

Born in the Dominican Republic and raised in the Virgin Islands, Omar Sanchez ’27 struck gold in the USA, right here on Beatties Ford Road. As an International Business Major, Sanchez was able to acquire the Barings scholarship, securing a promised $10,000 per academic year that he is enrolled at Johnson C. Smith University.

“It meant a lot when I saw that email that I got the scholarship,” says Sanchez “This scholarship is going to take a lot of stress away. The money I receive from Barings will help me pay off my student loans, which will be top tier in taking the financial strain off my family.”

Sanchez reflects on his life before JCSU. Growing up in the Virgin Islands, he worked in his family’s Dominican restaurant. Unfortunately, their restaurant burned down and had to be rebuilt, but this only resulted in Omar seeing firsthand what resilience looks like. Giving him the courage to pursue an education in business outside of his home country.

When asked how he found JCSU, he said he was given a scholarship on sight at a JCSU recruitment trip. Unfortunately, the recruiter who gave him the initial scholarship wasn’t at the University when he arrived, but nonetheless, Omar feels as though his time at the University has given him a chance to grow.

“I have seen myself grow mentally in how I view things. When I came here, I still had a childish mentality. Now that I’ve been here on my own, I’ve seen how much I have to push myself to get what I want in life and reach my end goal.”

Before graduation, Omar plans to get an internship and get more involved here at JCSU. His connection to the career services offices has taught him how to build a strong network and find great opportunities.

Omar Sanchez’s journey from the Virgin Islands to Johnson C. Smith University is a testament to the power of resilience, determination and the unwavering pursuit of opportunity, proving that with hard work and the right support, even the toughest challenges can lead to extraordinary achievements.



Jasmine Woosley ’26 is a student in the Communication Arts Program.

