Central Piedmont Launches Student Research-Oriented Interdisciplinary Studies Journal

Volume I of the Central Piedmont Interdisciplinary Studies Journal, a new academic publication created to highlight student research across multiple fields, has been released. The journal began as a response to limited research‑publication opportunities for Truist Honors Scholars and has become a professional platform for undergraduate scholarship.

Why it matters

The journal gives students a chance to publish original research, engage with the peer‑review process and contribute to academic conversations happening both on campus and beyond. It reflects the college’s commitment to supporting student‑driven inquiry and interdisciplinary work.

What’s inside Volume I

The inaugural volume includes research and analysis across several areas:

Sciences: empirical studies and natural science inquiries

Humanities: work focused on culture, social sciences and education

Professional insights: theoretical analysis and reviews in business

The launch was supported by an editorial board of faculty experts, including Drs. Nancy Bridier, Dan Barber, Carole Ingram, Jacquline Jaramillo, Jacqueline McCune, Shantell Strickland-Davis and Jeffrey Scaggs, Ed.S.

Dr. Deninne Pritchett, founder and editor, describes the volume as a reflection of the dedication and belief in transformative education that shaped the project.

Submit your work for Volume II

The journal is now accepting submissions for Volume II. Students, faculty and community professionals are invited to submit:

Empirical studies

Literature reviews

Meta-analyses

Research should address real‑world challenges and meet high academic standards.

For submission details and author guidelines, visit the CPISJ Guide.

